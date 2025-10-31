Help is a phone call away: Michigan 211 helping connect people with resources

MICHIGAN — With SNAP benefits likely pausing on Nov. 1 alongside the ongoing federal government shutdown, about 1.5 million Michiganders could be looking for food assistance.

And one avenue for help is just a phone call away.

Food Insecurity Numbers:



1,177,820 people face hunger.

The average household spends $438 on groceries each month

The average cost of a meal in Michigan is $3.34

Michigan 2-1-1 is a free and confidential service that connects anyone facing a crisis with local neighborhood-based organizations across the state.

"We know that it can be overwhelming, right?" Michigan 211 Executive Director, Jennie Pollak, told me. "When you don't know where to turn, and that's exactly what we want to help. We want people to know that we're a resource. You don't need to struggle alone. Reach out to 211 and, you know, we'll, we'll help with that next step."

Michigan 2-1-1 has seven regional contact centers with over 7,000 agencies offering over 27,000 services across the state, and it is as simple as dialing 2-1-1.

"To reach out to 211, it's really as simple as dialing the three numbers, 2-1-1," said Pollak. "When you call, we'll ask your zip code, the phone system will as your zip code just to make sure that we get you connected with staff in your community, and then it's just a conversation. We want you to know, again, understand the situation so we can accurately refer you to programs that can support."

Calling isn't the only way to get help; you can text or head over to the website here.

