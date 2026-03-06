Hello sunshine: 'Spring' into fun with these March events from the WMTA

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Now that January and February are behind us, are you "thinking Spring"?

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular March events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Mardi Gras on the Mountain at Crystal Mountain; March 7 and Crystal Mountain Spring Carnival; March 14

Winter may be winding down, but the excitement is still going strong at Crystal Mountain in beautiful Northern Michigan.

On March 7, celebrate Mardi Gras on the Mountain with a festive luau twist! Break out the beads, masks, and your boldest Mardi Gras flair to score $10 off an open-to-close window lift ticket.

Expect lively entertainment slope-side, including playful court jesters, plus a creative tent where you can design your own jewel- and feather-adorned Mardi Gras mask. Add in horse-drawn surrey rides and plenty of on-the-snow fun, and you’ve got the perfect late-winter celebration.

The tropical vibes continue March 14 with Crystal Mountain’s annual Spring Carnival. The always-popular cardboard sled races invite you to pre-register and transform a simple box and duct tape into a trophy-worthy ride.

Then, for the brave at heart, take on the icy slush pit ski challenge! Costumes are encouraged (the brighter, the better), but helmets are required. Families will love the slope-side DJ, on-hill scavenger hunt, outdoor laser tag, live music, glitter tattoos, Build-A-Buddy workshops, and rentals available for ice skates, fat tire bikes, and snowshoes. It’s two unforgettable weekends packed with Pure Michigan winter fun at Crystal Mountain.

Experience Grand Rapids - St. Patrick's Day Parade - March 14 at 11:00 a.m.

Grand Rapids may not dye its river green like Chicago, but the city more than makes up for it with a lively, family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14 in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

The festive Irish celebration steps off at 11:00 a.m. near the Grand Rapids Public Library and winds its way to Rosa Parks Circle. This year’s Grand Marshal is the very Irish Sr. Maureen Geary, President of Aquinas College, who will help wrap up the parade festivities at the finish line.

After the parade, families are invited to keep the celebration going at a lively Irish Party at Fulton and Ransom streets, featuring traditional Irish dancing, spirited music, sweet treats, and maybe even a leprechaun or two. Register now to be part of one of West Michigan’s most spirited St. Patrick’s Day traditions or just wear your green and come on out to join in some good old fashioned community fun.

Maple Row Sugarhouse - Maple Syrup Festival; March 21-22; 28-29

March in Pure Michigan means maple syrup season, and there’s no sweeter way to celebrate than at the Maple Syrup Festival at Maple Row Sugarhouse. Held March 21–22 and March 28–29 in Jones—just a short drive from Three Rivers—this beloved family festival invites you to experience the tradition of maple syrup the old-fashioned way. What began with just four trees and five gallons of syrup has grown into a can’t-miss March tradition, complete with sugar house tours where you can watch sap boiling into pure Michigan maple syrup.

Bring the whole family and make a day of it! Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, a petting farm, and even a Civil War encampment. Come hungry for pancakes stacked high and drizzled with fresh syrup—and don’t miss the always-fun pancake eating contest. You’ll also find plenty of maple-inspired treats and locally made products to take home. The Maple Syrup Festival only happens in March, so plan now and savor one of Michigan’s most wholesome and time-honored sweet traditions.

Shout Out Events:

West Michigan Women’s Expo - Grand Rapids - March 6 - 8

Opens Friday at noon at DeVos Place. The Expo is a weekend to remember and features loads of vendors, shopping, main stage entertainment, food sampling, prizes and giveaways, gardening, book authors, make-n-take workshops, BLINGO and lots of fun!

St. Patrick's Day Parade - Holland - March 14 at noon

The community of Holland goes Irish for a day! Their parade travels east down 8th street, in teh heart of downtown and is a family-friendly event with many people walking, vehicles, floats, giveaways and more!

Downtown Kalamazoo - 24th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14 at 11:00 a.m.

For 24 years the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been marching through the streets of Downtown Kalamazoo, filled with colorful kilts, lively music and drum corps and festive Irish merriment.

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

