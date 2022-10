GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From fruits and veggies, to cheeses and spreads— your Halloween snacking doesn't have to be scary for your diet.

Beth Eggleston, a registered dietitian with Meijer, tells FOX 17 candy can be great, but for long-term energy charcuterie boards are what you need for a successful celebration.

Combine salty and sweet with grapes, crackers, and berries— and make sure to add something savory using cheeses and dips!

Need more? Watch the video above for tips!