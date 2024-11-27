Health benefits of practicing gratitude

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner talks about the positive impact of gratitude and mindfulness on your health.

What makes genuine gratitude so powerful?

When we feel and express gratitude, our body experiences:



· A Flood of oxytocin— the bonding brain chemical to bolster connection with people

· A sense of calm and connection to the smart logical part of our brains

· Lowers adrenalin rush

· An increase in insulin sensitivity

· Easier time falling asleep

