Heading to the big game? Keep these safety tips in mind.

University of Michigan vs. Michigan State is a storied rivalry, unfortunately some of those stories are of destruction, injury, and tragedy.

After the tragic death of Brendan Santo, safety on game day became top of the list for officials at both schools.

Don't go it alone

Stick with a group and make sure you plan out where to meet up when you get there and if you get separated.

Drink responsibly

Have a great time, but know when enough is enough. Don't mix alcohols. And if you choose to drink, make sure you have a designated driver or call a ride.

Pace yourself

Make sure you stay hydrated and satisfied so you can avoid any issues.

See, call, stay

If you see someone in trouble, stay with them and call for help. No matter what you've been doing that day, school officials say there is medical amnesty for helping others.