Haunted ghost tours at Aquinas College and around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Something spooky is happening at Aquinas College this Halloween season... haunted ghost stories can now be heard on all the frightening tales on campus. Check out all that is spooky stories at Aquinas College now at the end of October with a tour on campus. Reserve your spot on their website here. There's even more haunted tales all around West Michigan as spooky tours will be given in downtown Grand Rapids through the end of October and even one last chance in November. For more information and tickets log on to Tours Around Michigan website.