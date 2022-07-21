Harbor Humane Society hosting 8th annual Ales for Tails fundraising event

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Harbor Humane Society is preparing to hold its signature summer fundraising event Thursday, July 21.

If you're interested in going, you'll be able to enjoy an adult beverage or two while helping the shelter with its lifesaving work.

Jen Aulgur from the Harbor Humane Society joined our Morning News team to share more details about the 8th annual Ales for Tails.

Harbor Humane Society

The event is happening from 6-10 p.m. at The Shops at Westshore in Holland.

Ales and Tales will feature live music by Brena, craft beer, wine, auctions and raffles.

Tickets cost $30 at the door.

You can check out auction items ahead of the event online.

Harbor Humane Society

Last year’s event raised $85,000. This year, Harbor Humane Society hopes to raise $100,000.

You can purchase tickets in advance for $25 on the Harbor Humane Society website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube