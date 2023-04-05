Happy National Walking Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s National Walking Day!

Walking protects your heart—Priority Health tells FOX 17 a regular 20-minute stroll is shown to reduce the risk of heart disease by 30%!

Plus it helps you slim down.

Plus it helps with digestion.

Plus it helps your mood.

Plus it helps you sleep better.

Plus it helps your memory.

Advice on a safe walk from Priority Health

Let someone know when and where you’re going

Wear sunscreen— Even the winter sun can cause issues

Wear bright-colored clothes, and reflective or lighted gear

Keep distractions to a minimum – consider music volume, phone conversations, and your surroundings

Get a good, lightweight pair of shoes with plenty of arch support

Take a partner

It doesn’t have to be a major hike, either! Put walking on your to-do list today to get the most benefits.

