Happy National Walking Day!

Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 07:52:15-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s National Walking Day!

Walking protects your heart—Priority Health tells FOX 17 a regular 20-minute stroll is shown to reduce the risk of heart disease by 30%!

Plus it helps you slim down.

Plus it helps with digestion.

Plus it helps your mood.

Plus it helps you sleep better.

Plus it helps your memory.

The list goes on—add your own favorite reasons to walk in the comments on our social media!

Advice on a safe walk from Priority Health
  • Let someone know when and where you’re going
  • Wear sunscreen— Even the winter sun can cause issues
  • Wear bright-colored clothes, and reflective or lighted gear
  • Keep distractions to a minimum – consider music volume, phone conversations, and your surroundings
  • Get a good, lightweight pair of shoes with plenty of arch support
  • Take a partner

It doesn’t have to be a major hike, either! Put walking on your to-do list today to get the most benefits.

