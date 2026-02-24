HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Grand Rapids woman celebrates 101 years this February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In 1925 Calvin Coolidge was president, "The Great Gatsby" was published and Bernice Garmon was born.

Bernice has lived through a century of change and is still going strong as she prepares to turn 101-years-old on February 26th.

The centenarian starts her days at the United Methodist Community House, staying active with chair yoga and other senior programs.

"It's amazing to watch how active she is," said Jordan Garcia, program manager for the older adults department at United Methodist Community House. "Our programs start at age 60, and we have a good mix between 60 and I'd say probably about 80, and that's kind of where it stops. So she's got a good 20 years on the rest of them, and she is right there with them."

Bernice still attends church every Sunday and is often spotted around town. Until just a few years ago, she lived independently.

"Thank the Lord that she's still healthy," said Patricia McElwain, Bernice's 71-year-old daughter, who now cares for her mother.

When asked how she feels about turning 101, Bernice simply replied, "Pretty good."

Born in Pickens, Mississippi, Bernice survived racism and segregation in the Deep South.

"She used to tell us about how my grandfather, we called him Pa Pa, he wouldn't let them go much because it wasn't safe after dark," Patricia said. "If they was approaching someone, they would have to... get off the sidewalk so that the white person could pass by. And I think it's kind of crazy."

Bernice married William Garmon and moved to Grand Rapids in 1954. Together they had 13 children, building a legacy spanning generations.

Longevity appears to run in the family.

"My grandmother lived to be 106 when she passed away, and her mother was 110 give or take a year or two, because my great grandmother was a freed slave, and when they freed her, they just told her, you're this age," Patricia said.

As Bernice prepares to celebrate another milestone, time with loved ones has become the greatest gift.

"I find it great joy, and I just love being here with my mom," Patricia said.

So, what's the secret to a long, happy life?

"My grandmother used to always say, 'Praise the Lord and eat ice cream.' She used to eat ice cream every night before she went to bed. And she would say, 'Keep on praising God and eating your ice cream,'" Patricia said.

Last year, United Methodist Community House threw Bernice a party for her milestone birthday, complete with the Krispy Kreme donuts she requested. This year, Patricia says there's something special planned for 101, but it's a surprise.

Happy Birthday Bernice!

