Hamburger Mikey shares an award-winning burger & some grilling tips

Hamburger Mikey in Muskegon is celebrating a special win - 1st Place "Best Bite" at Taste of Muskegon.

Owner Tim Taylor and Chef Jeremy Paquin stopped by FOX 17 Morning News to serve up some of the winning Orange Roasted Jalapeno Pork Burgers, which will be available at Hamburger Mikey for the month of July:

Hamburger Mikey talks their award-winning burger

They also shared some tips for making smash burgers at home:

Hamburger Mikey talks grilling the perfect July 4 burger

