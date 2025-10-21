Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Hamburger Mikey flipping to Hotdog Mikey for special pop-up event

Good, food, great cause: a fundraiser for Food Hugs is set for Sunday, October 26th
Hamburger Mikey is fliipping to Hot Dog Mikey for one day only
hdm 4.jpg
hdm 1.jpg
hdm 2.jpg
hdm 3.jpg
hd m 5.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MUSKEGON, Mich — A popular lakeshore burger joint is flipping from hamburgers to hot dogs for one day only to benefit the nonprofit Food Hugs.

hot dog mikey my pic.jpg

Hamburger Mikey, located at 1129 3rd Street, Muskegon, is hosting the pop-up event Sunday, October 26th, from noon to 5pm.

hot dog mikey trip.jpg

Tim Taylor, managing partner of Hamburger Mikey, told FOX 17 News that 20% of the profits will go to Food Hugs, which spreads joy through random acts of kindness.

hd mikey shirt.jpg

Hotdog Mikey merchandise will also be available to support the cause.

Check out the menu below and make your plans to be there!

hotdog mikey menu.jpg

Learn more about Food Hugs here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter