Hamburger Mikey flipping to Hotdog Mikey for special pop-up event

MUSKEGON, Mich — A popular lakeshore burger joint is flipping from hamburgers to hot dogs for one day only to benefit the nonprofit Food Hugs.

Hamburger Mikey, located at 1129 3rd Street, Muskegon, is hosting the pop-up event Sunday, October 26th, from noon to 5pm.

Tim Taylor, managing partner of Hamburger Mikey, told FOX 17 News that 20% of the profits will go to Food Hugs, which spreads joy through random acts of kindness.

Hotdog Mikey merchandise will also be available to support the cause.

Check out the menu below and make your plans to be there!

Learn more about Food Hugs here.

