Halloween Craft Idea: Cat Pumpkin

GRAND RAPIDS — A fun Halloween craft for family members of all ages, a painted pumpkin transformed into a cute kitty cat.

What you will need:

• Mini pumpkin(s)

• (2) black or white pipe cleaners

• Chalk paint: black, white, pink

• Variety of small craft paint brushes

• (2) Googly Eyes

• (2) Small headed push pins

• Black felt sheet

• Pink felt sheet

• (2) Toothpicks

• Glue gun

• Scissors

Instructions:

1. Wash pumpkin to remove any dirt, wipe dry

2. Paint pumpkin with black chalk paint (avoid painting the stem)

3. To make the ears:

• Cut out 2 black felt triangles to desired ear size

• Cut out 2 pink felt triangles slightly smaller than the black felt triangles

• Using glue gun, glue 2/3 length of toothpick to a black felt triangle (1/3 toothpick should protrude from bottom edge to be used to insert ears into the pumpkin)

• Glue backside of pink triangle and place on top of black felt triangle, lining up bottom edge–toothpick will be sandwiched between the black and white felt.

• Repeat above 2 steps to create the 2nd ear

4. To make the whiskers:

• Cut a pipe cleaner into 3 equal pieces

• Glue 3 ends together so that the unglued ends fan out like cat whiskers

• Repeat steps above to create the 2nd set of whiskers

5. Align and insert ears into top section of pumpkin

6. Paint pink triangle in the center of pumpkin to resemble the nose

7. Below the nose, create the mouth using white paint as pictured

8. Glue on the googly eyes

9. Attach the whiskers by first inserting a push pin into the adjoined ends. Then attach whiskers to the pumpkin.

Michele's Rescue also provides some pet safety tips this Halloween:

Keep Your Pets Safely Inside

• Halloween can be stressful for your pets - the sounds of the doorbell, new people and

strange costumes can be confusing and stressful. Provide them with a quiet place in your

home away from the activity. You can also play comforting music or turn on a TV on to help

drown out the unfamiliar noises.

• If you do decide to take your pet trick-or-treating with you, make sure they are attached

with a non-retractable leash, a secure harness with ID tag, are microchipped and are well

lit with reflective gear. Keep cats inside at all times, even when it’s not Halloween.

Keep Costumes Simple & Supervised

• Select an easy-on, easy-off costume that doesn’t restrict their movement, including their

head or neck. Also consider the material and design so that your pet does not overheat or

become entangled in the costume.

• Never leave your pet unsupervised in their costume.

• Consider a Halloween themed item such as a collar or bandana instead of a costume.

Candy Can be Extremely Poisonous

• Keep all candy sealed and out of reach of animals.

• If you do want to celebrate with your furry friend, consider pet-friendly options specifically

for pets or give them their favorite treat.

Michele's Rescue is always in need of fosters for dogs. In fact, the 501 c3 non-profit is turning away puppies because it does not have enough foster homes. To help out click here.