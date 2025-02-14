Had enough of being indoors? Gun Lake Winterfest is just what you're looking for

WAYLAND, Mich. — The weather outside may be frightful, but Gun Lake Winterfest is here to save you from being cooped up for one more weekend!

Set at multiple locations to give you dozens of ways to enjoy it, the festival encompasses several events aimed at getting people out from under the covers and away from the screens for some outdoor community fun.

Head to Yankee Springs Township Park for a round of disc golf at the 5th Annual Winterfest Birdie Blizzard. They've got flexible tee-times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., prizes, and more for pros and amateurs alike!

Gun Lake Winterfest

The Winterfest Main Stage is where it's at for family-centered and competitive fun; a pizza eating contest, a dog costume contest, a Vernor's chugging contest, a hot wings eating contest, a magician, a Polar Dip, and the Gun Lake Idol finale, all following an opening ceremony by the Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians.

Trolleys will be running around the lake to shops and restaurants from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., while kids crafts and games, a vendor area, and food trucks will be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Check the full Main Stage schedule here!

And if there's enough ice, early risers can head out to Gillett’s Bait and Hardware store from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Gun Lake Winterfest Ice Fishing Tournament!

Need a souvenir? Well, they're not having one beer tent this year— those trolley rides will take you to local establishments that are so much better than standing around in some line. Plus— you can get a commemorative glass at Judd's Bar and Grille, Russo's Gun Lake, Sand Bar and Grill, and SouthSide Cove on Gun Lake!

