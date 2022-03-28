Watch
Hackley Public Library offers spring break events and more in April

Mallory Metzger from Hackley Public Library joined FOX 17 to discuss programs and events happening at the library during the month of April.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 28, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mallory Metzger from Hackley Public Library joined FOX 17 to discuss programs and events happening at the library during the month of April.

HPL offers a variety of events for kids, teens, and adults to enjoy. April events include storytime, youth and adult crafts, poetry workshops, creative writing, a 5-week Play With Me workshop for children and parents, and more.

Programs and events, browsing and borrowing books, using public computers and Wi-Fi are free.

For more information, visit the HPL website or call 231-722-8000.

