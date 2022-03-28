Hackley Public Library offers spring break events and more in April

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mallory Metzger from Hackley Public Library joined FOX 17 to discuss programs and events happening at the library during the month of April.

HPL offers a variety of events for kids, teens, and adults to enjoy. April events include storytime, youth and adult crafts, poetry workshops, creative writing, a 5-week Play With Me workshop for children and parents, and more.

Programs and events, browsing and borrowing books, using public computers and Wi-Fi are free.

For more information, visit the HPL website or call 231-722-8000.

