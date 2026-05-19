Hackley Library is ready to help you kick off the summer fun!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As school winds down, or if you're looking for a new activity for the summer months, Hackley Library is sharing events for all ages!

WATCH BELOW: HACKLEY LIBRARY & EVENTS TO KICK OFF SUMMER!

Hackley Library shares fun events to help start off summer

MAY 20: LEGO BUILD

Hackley Library

JUNE 2: PRIDE AUTHOR NIGHT

Hackley Library

JUNE 8: SPEED SOCIAL

Hackley Library

JUNE 10: DINO FOOTPRINT PAINTING

Hackley Library

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