Hackley Library is ready to help you kick off the summer fun!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As school winds down, or if you're looking for a new activity for the summer months, Hackley Library is sharing events for all ages!
WATCH BELOW: HACKLEY LIBRARY & EVENTS TO KICK OFF SUMMER!
Hackley Library shares fun events to help start off summer
JUNE 10: DINO FOOTPRINT PAINTING
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