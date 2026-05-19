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Hackley Library is ready to help you kick off the summer fun!

Hackley Library shares fun events to help start off summer!
Hackley Library shares fun events to help start off summer
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MUSKEGON, Mich. — As school winds down, or if you're looking for a new activity for the summer months, Hackley Library is sharing events for all ages!

WATCH BELOW: HACKLEY LIBRARY & EVENTS TO KICK OFF SUMMER!

Hackley Library shares fun events to help start off summer

MAY 20: LEGO BUILD

LEGO Build, Hackley Library

JUNE 2: PRIDE AUTHOR NIGHT

Pride Author Night, Hackley Library

JUNE 8: SPEED SOCIAL

Speed Social, Hackley Library

JUNE 10: DINO FOOTPRINT PAINTING

Dino Footprint Painting, Hackley Library

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