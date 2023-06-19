Watch Now
Great Start Collaborative collects, distributes 2 million diapers in Kent County

Posted at 5:34 AM, Jun 19, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Great Start Collaborative is inviting anyone who loves providing for kids to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum-- the occasion? They've collected and distributed 2,000,000 diapers to families in Kent County.

They started collecting in 2009, hitting their first milestone (the big 1-mil) in 2019. Not even a global pandemic could stop West Michigan from helping kids in need, doubling collection/distribution in the last 4 years.

That's how we do it, West Michigan!

The party happens 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 23.

If you can't make it— or would like to help them reach their next million diapers— click here.

