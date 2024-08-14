Grand River Adventure to offer interactive dive into West Michigan's watershed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you like your day out in nature with a side of inspiration and seasoned with a dash of education, The Grand River Adventure just might be for you.
The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is taking guests and a walk through the past, present, and future of the Grand River watershed—hoping to impart just how important it is to our state’s ecosystem.
Join Dr. Stephanie Ogren— the VP of Science and Education at the museum— local artists, river hobbyist, and community organizations for a deep dive into what makes the main vein through the Mitten State (and all the tributaries that feed it) great— including ways to enjoy and safeguard it for future generations.
Partners for the 2024 Grand River Adventure
Annis Water Resource Institute
Brushwell Designs
Grand Rapids Audubon Club
Grand Valley State University Art Gallery
Joyful Wildcrafting
Lower Grand Rapids Organization of Watersheds
Ottawa County Parks
Piece n Pebble
Plaster Creek Stewards
Querkus Creative
Red Hydrant Press
Tours Around Michigan
US Environmental Protection Agency
Zoology
“Through education, engagement, and collaboration, we hope to share information about the exciting projects happening along the river including information about threatened and endangered species,” said Dr. Stephanie Ogren, VP of Science and Education at the GRPM.
Second Annual Grand River Adventure
Grand Rapids Public Museum
Open-house style, interactive event
August 17 – 10 a.m – 4 p.m.
Guided River Walks: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Free with admission
The Grand River Adventure will include activities showcasing ways to help preserve the watershed, an educational petting zoo, and opportunities for a guided river walk, led by Dr. Ogren and her team.