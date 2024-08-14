Grand River Adventure to offer interactive dive into West Michigan's watershed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you like your day out in nature with a side of inspiration and seasoned with a dash of education, The Grand River Adventure just might be for you.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is taking guests and a walk through the past, present, and future of the Grand River watershed—hoping to impart just how important it is to our state’s ecosystem.

City of Grand Rapids

Join Dr. Stephanie Ogren— the VP of Science and Education at the museum— local artists, river hobbyist, and community organizations for a deep dive into what makes the main vein through the Mitten State (and all the tributaries that feed it) great— including ways to enjoy and safeguard it for future generations.

Partners for the 2024 Grand River Adventure

Annis Water Resource Institute

Brushwell Designs

Grand Rapids Audubon Club

Grand Valley State University Art Gallery

Joyful Wildcrafting

Lower Grand Rapids Organization of Watersheds

Ottawa County Parks

Piece n Pebble

Plaster Creek Stewards

Querkus Creative

Red Hydrant Press

Tours Around Michigan

US Environmental Protection Agency

Zoology

“Through education, engagement, and collaboration, we hope to share information about the exciting projects happening along the river including information about threatened and endangered species,” said Dr. Stephanie Ogren, VP of Science and Education at the GRPM.

Second Annual Grand River Adventure

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Open-house style, interactive event

August 17 – 10 a.m – 4 p.m.

Guided River Walks: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Free with admission

The Grand River Adventure will include activities showcasing ways to help preserve the watershed, an educational petting zoo, and opportunities for a guided river walk, led by Dr. Ogren and her team.