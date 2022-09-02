Watch Now
Grand Rapids Public Museum honoring Day of the Dead traditions

Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican holiday celebrating the lives of those who have passed
Posted at 8:06 AM, Sep 02, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum explores the traditions and significance of the Mexican holiday, Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico, explores Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico’s southern region of Oaxaca with photographs of real families and their traditions on the holiday which takes part every year November 1 and November 2.

Traditional ofrendas are also on display to honor lives lost.

"This us a celebration of loves ones who have passed, welcoming their spirits home with offerings and ofrendas," GRPM Vice President of Marketing/PR Kate Kocienski said.

The Latino Community Coalition's Nuestra HERencia will also have an ofrenda honoring the LatinX women whose journeys brought them to Grand Rapids.

The exhibit opens September 3 and goes until the end of November. As with all exhibits, A Celebration of Souls is included with a general admission ticket.

To learn more about the exhibit and purchase tickets visit grpm.org/celebrationofsouls or call (616) 929-1700.

