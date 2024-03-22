Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosts first-ever 'Boho Bazar'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting its first-ever Boho Bazar on Sunday, March 24.
The indoor pop-up market will be in the second-floor Greenhouse and Banquet room. Boho is short for bohemian, and has been associated with creativity and free-spiritedness. Organizers say guests can expect to find modern and vintage takes on the term from attending vendors. Items include bright and colorful handmade macrame, beaded artwork, resign creations, clothing and stained glass.
The event is free entry and is happening from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Here is a full list of the vendors:
Abundance Art Studio
Apple & Thistle
Blue Bird Designs
Chippewa Creations, LLC
ECC Floral Jewelry & Design
Happy Hearts Naturals LLC
Huron & Mill Candle Co
Northwoods Weavers Studio
OAK + IVY
olive + indio
Radically You
SOCCO
Wilde Lou Studio
Witch’s Cabinet Boutique Blackenedruby Jewelry
Divine Variety
Lenni’s Links, LLC
Let's Stay Home Cocktail Kits
Paige Soy Candles
Pinfeather Art Studio
That's Sew Me LLC
Theresa Chiles
Wander & Gather LLC
Wilde Fern Apothecary LLC
A House of Books
Christie's Creations
Dragonfly
Handmade with Love
The Charm Chic
The Market Made
Twisted Craft Cocktails
Whimsy Brims
Wooden Envy
Creations by Ari J
Denudare Shop
Goat Meadow Soap
Halcyon Sagecrafts
Hann of the Wood
Luna + Lake
Metalwear Jewelry
Painters & Poppies
Palm Plaza
Natural Habitat Candle Co
Spring Thaw Designs