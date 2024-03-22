Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosts first-ever 'Boho Bazar'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting its first-ever Boho Bazar on Sunday, March 24.

The indoor pop-up market will be in the second-floor Greenhouse and Banquet room. Boho is short for bohemian, and has been associated with creativity and free-spiritedness. Organizers say guests can expect to find modern and vintage takes on the term from attending vendors. Items include bright and colorful handmade macrame, beaded artwork, resign creations, clothing and stained glass.

The event is free entry and is happening from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Here is a full list of the vendors:

Abundance Art Studio

Apple & Thistle

Blue Bird Designs

Chippewa Creations, LLC

ECC Floral Jewelry & Design

Happy Hearts Naturals LLC

Huron & Mill Candle Co

Northwoods Weavers Studio

OAK + IVY

olive + indio

Radically You

SOCCO

Wilde Lou Studio

Witch’s Cabinet Boutique Blackenedruby Jewelry

Divine Variety

Lenni’s Links, LLC

Let's Stay Home Cocktail Kits

Paige Soy Candles

Pinfeather Art Studio

That's Sew Me LLC

Theresa Chiles

Wander & Gather LLC

Wilde Fern Apothecary LLC

A House of Books

Christie's Creations

Dragonfly

Handmade with Love

The Charm Chic

The Market Made

Twisted Craft Cocktails

Whimsy Brims

Wooden Envy

Creations by Ari J

Denudare Shop

Goat Meadow Soap

Halcyon Sagecrafts

Hann of the Wood

Luna + Lake

Metalwear Jewelry

Painters & Poppies

Palm Plaza

Natural Habitat Candle Co

Spring Thaw Designs

