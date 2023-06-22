Gran Fondo returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Back by popular demand! One of West Michigan’s signature events is returning to downtown Grand Rapids. The Gran Fondo will have cyclists of all skill levels riding our West Michigan trails once again this Saturday. The ride people have missed for years will once again having riders on the 12,24,40 or 80 mile course.

"Whether it's a family ride or the 80, it's still kind of big to them, you know, according to their fitness and what they're prepared for. So no matter what challenge you're taking with us, I think the name fits," says Jon Conkling, event organizer.

A fitting name as in Italian "Gran Fondo" means big ride. This Saturday that big ride is back having cyclists of all skill levels take on the trails.

"We love that the event has our downtown start and finish that it used to have, the ride out to the lake shore, all of the features and finish line festival that people loved before; all of those pieces are back," says Conkling.

Back in the city and back to life… the Gran Fondo got a second chance just like one of the event’s cyclists, John Morrison. John is taking this ride for the first time as a part of his new beginning.

"I had a heart attack in January, kind of a surprise thing. So what I'm doing is I'm using the trails to get back in shape and training for this ride," says John Morrison, event cyclist.

A scary setback that Morrison is tackling head on while riding the one thousand miles of bike trails throughout West Michigan.

"I've been working with somebody else who is an avid rider, and he's had me doing sprint repeats and hill repeats, and we've been doing long rides, and I'm in incredible shape right now. I'm really excited about the base I've created with my health right now. I've come a long way in just a few months," says Morrison.

The Grand Fondo fundraisers will help support the West Michigan trails for years to come. Morrison also acts as the West Michigan Trails Executive Director. He says events like this help people understand the routes. They’re working to connect the trails to make an active transportation network.

"A great project we're working on with that right now is a signage program that will have consistent signage, bringing them all together just like the roadways so that you know where you are, what's around you and have confidence in and what's around you," says Morrison.

Future projects include connecting trails between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids to Spring Lake along the lake shore. A big ride supporting a big cause with a big community celebration.

"It's such a tremendous finish line festival that's born none anywhere, you will not find another one like it in West Michigan or Michigan period," says Conkling.

Gran Fondo registration is still open through Friday! If your family wants to join the 12 mile race or an avid cyclist is up for the 25, 40 or 80 mile ride now is the time! The whole community can head downtown all day Saturday for the finish line festival with multiple food stations, adult beverages and live music.