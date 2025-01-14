Gov. Whitmer announces statewide Lions logo drawing contest

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but how about bragging rights?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Michiganders to try their hand at free-styling the Detroit Lions Logo, sharing her video attempt from back in April last year when Detroit hosted the NFL draft.

With the #NFLDraft in Detroit this week, everyone’s talking about our @Lions, but a picture is worth a thousand words #OnePride pic.twitter.com/lG9MWwXucD — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 24, 2024

"The Lions have captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year," said Gov. Whitmer in a statement, "Join me by rooting them on by submitting your version of the team logo. Let's show the Lions that we got their backs as they enter the playoffs."

The winner will be featured on the governor's Facebook, X, Instagram, and more.

You can submit your entry here.

