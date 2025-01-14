Watch Now
Gov. Whitmer announces statewide Lions logo drawing contest

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but how about bragging rights?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Michiganders to try their hand at free-styling the Detroit Lions Logo, sharing her video attempt from back in April last year when Detroit hosted the NFL draft.

"The Lions have captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year," said Gov. Whitmer in a statement, "Join me by rooting them on by submitting your version of the team logo. Let's show the Lions that we got their backs as they enter the playoffs."

The winner will be featured on the governor's Facebook, X, Instagram, and more.

You can submit your entry here.

