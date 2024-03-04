Going beyond awareness week: Eating Disorders

We didn't end Eating Disorders last week. In fact-- going silent makes them worse. Continuing the conversation can save lives.

Ann Donnelly, Vice President of Medical Management at Priority Health, gave key insight into what you can do to help yourself or someone you love.

Eating disorders impact 28.8 million Americans, and— like any recovery — early identification and care increases success.

These forms of (sometimes unconscious) self-harm can stem from depression and body dysmorphia and can be a reaction to trauma even unrecognized by the person struggling. The important thing is patience and persistence in treating the root cause, not just the symptom of food avoidance or over-eating

The real health impacts of eating disorders

Restrictive or avoidant eating and overeating can lead to life-threatening health issues including:

Heart Problems

Dehydration

Malnutrition

Slowed Brain Function

Slowed digestion/metabolism

Decreased Hormone Levels

Tooth decay

Osteoporosis

Increased Emotional/Mental Health issues

Damage to kidneys, liver, and other internal organs

Miscarriage/labor complications

The National Eating Disorder Association encourages everyone to learn the signs and how to start a conversation with someone struggling with their relationship with food, their bodies, and their mental health.

Damaging stereotypes — like popularized "ideal" body images found everywhere or that men and boys don't suffer from mental health or eating disorders— can delay treatment. Acceptance and education counteract these barriers.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, reach out. Call or text 988 to get immediate help. You are not alone.