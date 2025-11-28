Go ahead, put up the tree: Why holiday decorating is actually good for your mental health

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Now that we're through Thanksgiving, it's considered an "acceptable" time to decorate for Christmas. But if you've already put up your tree or lights, take note: it's not a matter of when, but why these holiday traditions are so important and what they do for our mood and mental well-being.

Dr. Charletta Dennis with Priority Health says holiday traditions can be transformative for our mental health.

"Holiday music and decorations, they activate positive memories and nostalgia," Dennis said.

The science behind holiday cheer involves brain chemistry. Dennis explains that holiday activities trigger important neurotransmitters.

"You have these neurotransmitters in your brain. They can activate dopamine, they can activate serotonin, and this can cause happiness for you," Dennis said.

From baking cookies to decorating your Christmas tree, these seasonal activities offer multiple mental health benefits.

"Incorporating the senses really helps you to establish those memories," Dennis said.

Decorating can serve as a form of mindfulness practice.

"Decorating can be looked at as a mindfulness activity, so you're going to focus on what you're doing, the placement of your decorations, your ornaments, the colors, the textures, just focusing on what you have in your hand can foster a sense of resilience, and it can have you in a space of peace," Dennis said.

While peace can be hard to come by during the busy holiday season, Dennis says scheduling your time can help you slow down and reduce stress.

"Be intentional about what you do so setting holiday moments aside, making sure that you calendar them with your family and friends, you can do things like listen to music while sipping on cocoa or decorating slowly over several days," Dennis said.

Christmas music plays a particularly important role in shifting your mindset. During the day, upbeat holiday songs can boost mood, while slower songs at night can help you relax and soothe your nervous system.

Dennis encourages people not to be shy about singing along to their favorite carols.

"When you focus on music, particularly music that you enjoy, this can bring out positive emotions and memories when you're alone. Singing along can really help you feel in the moment," Dennis said.

All these holiday activities can foster a sense of joy, connection and comfort, no matter when you choose to get started.

"If you like to start early, just make sure you plan to have everything finished before Christmas, before the holidays actually hit. And do things in small chunks, so that you don't burn out," Dennis said.

Dennis also recommends focusing on quality time rather than quantity and incorporating nature into your holiday traditions. This could include taking brisk walks outside, using items like pinecones to decorate, or even painting rocks.

