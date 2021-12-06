Global Grappling to Tap out Cancer on Dec. 11

About 1.9 million American's are diagnosed with cancer every year, according to the National Cancer Institute.

And gyms across the country will try and tap out that staggering number with a special event on Dec. 11.

It's called Global Grappling to Tap Out Cancer and you can get involved right here in West Michigan!

We talked to organizers to see how everyone can participate.

Locally, It's going to be at 6504 28th St., SE in Grand Rapids behind Sugar Mama's. Just look for the blue balloons! You can sign up at Unity Jiu Jitsu Grand Rapids.