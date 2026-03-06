Global Day of Unplugging: How a 24-hour digital detox can benefit your mind, body

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — This weekend, as clocks spring forward for daylight saving time, health experts are encouraging people to consider another kind of reset — putting down their devices for the Global Day of Unplugging.

The event runs from sundown March 6 to sundown March 7, offering 24 hours of disconnecting from digital devices to reconnect with the world around us.

Dr. Charletta Dennis with Priority Health said the timing could not be more important.

"It's really significant and important to do this, because in 2023 isolation and loneliness was declared an epidemic, and things like being online all day and not connecting with humans in live format, it definitely can aid to that isolation," Dennis said.

According to Consumer Affairs, Americans spend about 4.5 hours a day on their phones — checking them more than 140 times.

Dennis said that constant pull is not accidental.

"Those reward centers of the brain are activated, and it's not unlike other forms of addiction, like alcohol use, substance use disorders, when you get that pleasure center activated, you want to go back to that activity, when you want to relax," Dennis said.

Too much screen time can also take a serious physical toll, Dennis said.

"You can see things like depression, anxiety and cardiovascular issues, or heart issues when you're leading a sedentary life and you're focused on being on a laptop or handheld devices," Dennis said. "Sometimes people can have difficulties with their eyes. They can give blurry vision. Sometimes they can get too tired and too sleepy, so it can slow your cognition."

But experts say even a short break can make a meaningful difference — for yourself and the people around you.

"It can give you time to rest, rejuvenate and relax. It gives you an opportunity to calm some anxieties down. Gives you an opportunity to reboost and reconnect with others," Dennis said.

To set yourself up for a successful unplug, Dennis offered several tips:

Start by tracking your screen time. "This can be a huge eye opener," Dennis said.

Turn off non-essential notifications.

Put away phones during meals.

Consider shopping in person.

Skip social media and spend time with friends in real life.

"Plan some activities so that you can have that social interaction, instead of the social media button pushing," Dennis said. "Lead by example, let your loved ones, your friends, your family, see you, consciously putting the phone, the tablet, the laptop, away, set a good example to spend time with others."

From volunteering to writing a breakup letter to your phone, you can find ideas for "unplugging" here.

Click here for more resources from Priority Health.

