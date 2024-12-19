Giving to those in need: The Salvation Army kicks off annual Toy Shop in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Spreading holiday cheer for over 90 years, the Salvation Army is continuing its' annual tradition kicking off the Toy Shop in Holland.

The toy shop will help parents and guardians in need pick out gifts for kids. Around 800 families will benefit from the program this year, impacting over 2,000 children.

Parents will be able to choose three items for each child, with toys ranging from Barbies to Legos, stuffed animals, and more.

Families will also have the opportunity to grab hats, gloves, and blankets for their children.

Food items will be made available to those attending the toy shop, helping to fill their tables for a holiday meal.

The toys are made possible through donations supplied by Toys for Tots and the general public.

The Salvation Army toy shop will run from Dec. 18–22.

