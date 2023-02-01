Girls on the Run needs coaches!

Girls on the Run—the non-profit running group aimed at getting young women and girls off the couch and into the race—is looking for you!

The group needs volunteers to help support young runners for events in West Michigan.

Running is proven to reduce stress, improve concentration, and build confidence. Girls on the Run in Grand Rapids is just one of 170 GotR organizations helping young women through advice, community action, and training.

Think you've got what it takes to inspire young minds?

You can help train young runners by signing up here.