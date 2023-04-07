Girls on the Run looking for volunteers!

WEST MICHIGAN — Girls on the Run needs your help.

The organization that supports girls build confidence at all stages in their lives is hosting Celebration 5K events in Muskegon, Ottawa, and Kent Counties.

As you can guess, it takes a lot of hands to put these on—nearly 300, actually.

They need everything from set-up to tear-down, so there are plenty of opportunities for volunteers!

Lovers of running—or those who love someone who loves running—are invited to help out.

