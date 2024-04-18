Girls Growing Safely; summer camp offers opportunity for growth, lifelong success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for something your daughter can do this summer that goes beyond the typical experiences?

Girls Growing Safely is a summer camp designed to meet the challenges young women face every day.

Ages 12-16 can sign up for the free 3-day camp and learn self defense, become CPR certified, how to stay safe on the web, and how to safeguard their mental health.

The event is a program by Girls Growing II Women, a Grand Rapids group of women aimed at helping young girls achieve lifelong success.

“We form a positive, tightly-knit supportive sisterhood that encourages participants over their high school period to think independently and become leaders in their community”

The camp runs June 25-27, 11-3p. Lunch is provided.