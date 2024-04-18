Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Girls Growing Safely; summer camp offers opportunity for growth, lifelong success

Girls Growing Safely; summer camp offersopportunity for growth, lifelong success
Posted at 10:03 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 10:03:29-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for something your daughter can do this summer that goes beyond the typical experiences?

Girls Growing Safely is a summer camp designed to meet the challenges young women face every day.

Ages 12-16 can sign up for the free 3-day camp and learn self defense, become CPR certified, how to stay safe on the web, and how to safeguard their mental health.
The event is a program by Girls Growing II Women, a Grand Rapids group of women aimed at helping young girls achieve lifelong success.

“We form a positive, tightly-knit supportive sisterhood that encourages participants over their high school period to think independently and become leaders in their community”

The camp runs June 25-27, 11-3p. Lunch is provided.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book