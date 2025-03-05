Girlfriends Weekend takes downtown Holland this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — What are you doing this weekend, ladies?

You could do what you did last weekend, and the weekend before that, and the weekend before that—or—you could grab your besties and head out to Holland for the annual Girlfriend’s Weekend!

March 7-9, downtown will be filled of fun, inspiration, and relaxing experiences.

Girlfriends Weekend Girlfriends Weekend in downtown Holland

Try a new cocktail or craft your own cookies, snag that perfect outfit, or join the pajama party—it’s up to you!

Tickets to Girlfriends Weekend at $50 (+$10 for the pajama party) and you can grab them here!

