Gilda's LaughFest includes family-friendly shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedians David Dyer and Allen Trieu, along with Trieu's daughter Ellis Trieu joined FOX17 to talk about upcoming Gilda’s LaughFest shows.

Allen and David are performing together at the LaughFest Night at the Museum; Allen and Ellis will be hosts of the show Kids Joke Time.

Night at the Museum takes place first at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Wednesday, March 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. $25 per ticket.

Kids Joke Time is at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids at 1806 Bridge St. NW, on March 19, at 10 a.m. This event is free.

Both shows are family-friendly. For more information and tickets, click here.

