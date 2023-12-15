Gift wrapping tips from the pros!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Unwrapping gifts may be one of the most fun parts of the holidays, but creating that lovely display of cheer can make your gifts just a little extra special.

Lisa Karafa from All Wrapped Up by Lisa dropped by the FOX 17 studio to share a few tips on how to add a little flair to your gift wrapping.

Tips

Make smaller gift boxes out of larger boxes

Use double-sided tape to keep tape hidden and the package looking clean

Crease the edges to create a crisp clean look to your gift

Add embellishments to elevate the look of the gift

