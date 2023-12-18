Watch Now
Getting organized can be easy with these tips!

Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 11:28:13-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — Whether you’re ready to commit to a whole new lifestyle or just want to reclaim some space, getting organized can make any home feel magical this time of year!

Betsy Dmitruk, owner of Simply Done Organizing— a full-service organizing company out of Holland, walked us through some tips to get started. (check out the video!)

First up – know what you want. Decide if you’re sprucing up or carving our a whole new system for yourself.

Next—get the hardware. Storage bins and options come in all shapes and sizes. You’re sure to find a home for those wayward items if you plan for what you’re storing!

Finally—start small. Don’t get overwhelmed by the whole project. Make an all-encompassing goal, then break that into what you can handle in an afternoon or a day so you can stay on track and in control.

For professional help from Betsy visit Simply Done Organizing online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
