Getting organized can be easy with these tips!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Whether you’re ready to commit to a whole new lifestyle or just want to reclaim some space, getting organized can make any home feel magical this time of year!

Betsy Dmitruk, owner of Simply Done Organizing— a full-service organizing company out of Holland, walked us through some tips to get started. (check out the video!)

First up – know what you want. Decide if you’re sprucing up or carving our a whole new system for yourself.

Next—get the hardware. Storage bins and options come in all shapes and sizes. You’re sure to find a home for those wayward items if you plan for what you’re storing!

Finally—start small. Don’t get overwhelmed by the whole project. Make an all-encompassing goal, then break that into what you can handle in an afternoon or a day so you can stay on track and in control.

For professional help from Betsy visit Simply Done Organizing online.