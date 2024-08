WYOMING, Mich — The twelfth annual El Informador Backpack Giveaway returns Saturday, Aug. 10.

This year's event is happening at Wyoming High school from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to all. Backpacks and other school supplies will be available for the upcoming year, but are first come, first serve.

Find more information about El Informador here.