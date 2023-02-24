Watch Now
Get your fish fix at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Posted at 7:27 AM, Feb 24, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is throwing a line out to those celebrating the Lenten season right now, bringing in pescatarian options for visitors to enjoy!

From February 22-April 9 this year, Christians around the world will abstain from eating meat (except seafood) on Fridays.

To meet the increased demand, some under-the-sea options are being featured at the Downtown Market in March!

Vendors offering fish, seafood:
• Aperitivo
• FishLads
• Pinktail Poke
• Rák Thai Food
• Sushi Market
• Tacos El Cuñado

Pairings and sides
• Field & Fire Bakery
• High Tide Soda
• Old World Olive Co.
• Spice Merchants

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hours:
Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Fridays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

