Get your fish fix at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is throwing a line out to those celebrating the Lenten season right now, bringing in pescatarian options for visitors to enjoy!
From February 22-April 9 this year, Christians around the world will abstain from eating meat (except seafood) on Fridays.
To meet the increased demand, some under-the-sea options are being featured at the Downtown Market in March!
Vendors offering fish, seafood:
• Aperitivo
• FishLads
• Pinktail Poke
• Rák Thai Food
• Sushi Market
• Tacos El Cuñado
Pairings and sides
• Field & Fire Bakery
• High Tide Soda
• Old World Olive Co.
• Spice Merchants
The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hours:
Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Fridays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.