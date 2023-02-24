Get your fish fix at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is throwing a line out to those celebrating the Lenten season right now, bringing in pescatarian options for visitors to enjoy!

From February 22-April 9 this year, Christians around the world will abstain from eating meat (except seafood) on Fridays.

To meet the increased demand, some under-the-sea options are being featured at the Downtown Market in March!

Vendors offering fish, seafood:

• Aperitivo

• FishLads

• Pinktail Poke

• Rák Thai Food

• Sushi Market

• Tacos El Cuñado

Pairings and sides

• Field & Fire Bakery

• High Tide Soda

• Old World Olive Co.

• Spice Merchants

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hours:

Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.