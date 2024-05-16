Get squared away for a safe summer at Walker’s annual event

WALKER, Mich. — Walker police officers and firefighters invite you to get a look at the new tech they use in emergency situations, and how to keep kids safe this summer.

The 2nd Annual Walker Safety Day & Community Cookout is Saturday, May 18.

It’s a fundraiser for Walker Police and Fire Departments – allowing them to afford equipment that’s enhanced their ability to investigate crime and respond to emergencies.

Tech

Learn about how new drone programs help investigations and emergencies

See live demonstrations of tools used to pull people from wrecked vehicles (Like the infamous Jaws of Life!)



Safety

Kids will get free bike safety flags from Riding for Ryan

Check out “Protect Your Melon”, a presentation by Injury Prevention Specialists from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Free gun locks will be available for those who need them



BBQ

Sobie Meats and Squirrels 2 BBQ will serve up hot dogs, pulled pork, jambalaya, and more!

Head to the Walker Ice & Fitness Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and help bolster both departments, see them show off some new toys, and enjoy a fun and information day out with family!