Get ready to build: LEGO Store celebrates grand opening at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall in Kentwood is celebrating another new addition, the LEGO Store! The store officially opens Aug. 16.

The LEGO Group says the store has immersive experiences, guidance from Brick Specialists, and a on-site mystery mural LEGO brick building activity.

Other special events planned for the opening weekend:



Aug. 16-18: I <3 LEGO Store Tile giveaway

Aug. 16: LEGO Store Yellow Truck for all 'LEGO Insiders' with purchase of $75 or more

Aug. 17: LEGO Store set with all purchases of $120 or more

Aug. 18-25: I <3 LEGO Store tote with all purchases of $50 or more

Find more information here.