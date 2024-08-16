Watch Now
Get ready to build: LEGO Store celebrates grand opening at Woodland Mall

Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall in Kentwood is celebrating another new addition, the LEGO Store! The store officially opens Aug. 16.

The LEGO Group says the store has immersive experiences, guidance from Brick Specialists, and a on-site mystery mural LEGO brick building activity.

Other special events planned for the opening weekend:

  • Aug. 16-18: I <3 LEGO Store Tile giveaway
  • Aug. 16: LEGO Store Yellow Truck for all 'LEGO Insiders' with purchase of $75 or more
  • Aug. 17: LEGO Store set with all purchases of $120 or more
  • Aug. 18-25: I <3 LEGO Store tote with all purchases of $50 or more

