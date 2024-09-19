Get ready for Confluence Fest; putting the artistry into STEAM careers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fashion, live DJs and concerts, cocktails, food trucks, Super Smash Bros, a parade—what kind of tech summit is this?

The kind that pulls kids in and helps them feed their imaginations while building a love of all things STEAM-focused.

Jump in on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at Rosa Parks Circle for Makers and Robotics Expos, a Future Innovators Zone, an ESports Tournament and freeplay areas, and so many more amazing tech-based displays of wonder—including a robot street parade!

Friday@Confluence kicks off this year’s festival with an interactive journey through our region’s tech ecosystem.—Confluence Fest

For a hands-on party-style approach, memories—and maybe future innovators—will be made at Confluence Fest this weekend!