Get out of that January funk at the Kids & Family Expo!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — January can be rough for your mental health—the rush and glamor of the holidays are over and we’re surrounded by dreary weather for days on end.

So get out and do something active for your mental health — Head to the Kid & Family Expo!

Saturday, January 27, DeVos Place will be filled with all the fun from 10-5 p.m.

be nice. Get out and play at the Kids & Family Expo!

Bounce houses, a petting zoo, superheroes and princesses, a toddler zone, Lincoln Logs, and face painting will be on hand for all ages—and cake! Can’t forget the cake!

It’s one of the ways be nice. promotes mental health and the benefits of being active with your family through the dog days of winter.

The Empowerment Stage will offer interactive performances, book readings, and entertainment.

More than all the silly things to do, it’s time with your family that will fill you with the long-lasting dose of dopamine we all need this time of year.

Grab tickets from their website— just $6 for kids and $9 for adults.

Be nice. offers resources, services, and events throughout the year to help you make a mental health action plan following their 4-step educational tool which helps people to notice, invite, challenge, and empower those around them to bolster their mental health.

If you’re struggling right now, or interested in finding out more, check out their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, chat online, or text "nice" to 741741, for immediate connection. You are not alone.