Get muddy with Flux Market, a creative holiday vendor event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you always wanted to add something handmade to your holiday décor?

Maybe put a personal touch on your stocking stuffers?

We may have the market for you.

The Flux Market is coming to Grand Rapids November 25th and 26th, hosted by Pottery Lane.

They'll lead festive clay-create workshops helping you make your own mugs and cookie trays while you sip on cocktails or coffee, or snack on foods from local vendors.

60+ vendors are signed up, waiting to help you get— or make— that perfect gift. You can find more info here!

Pottery Lane helps artists break through financial and confidence barriers, while helping others refine their craft.