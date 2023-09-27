Get moving together to celebrate National Women’s Health & Fitness Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s National Women’s Health & Fitness Day-- time to get moving!

Celebrated on the last Wednesday of September each year, it’s a chance for women to focus on healthy choices.

In that spirit, Barre Code Grand Rapids and Girls Gotta Walk Grand Rapids are tapping into the benefits of working out together— hosting a mini-barre class and walk at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

Whether you’re training for a marathon, staying active, or just trying to clear your mind, exercising with a partner or group has been shown time and again to be a great motivator, pushing people well past what they’d achieve on their own.

September 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. meet these women-centric fitness groups at the Riverbend Picnic Shelter for fitness and camaraderie!

Barre Code Grand Rapids, Girls Gotta Walk Grand Rapids

Invite to the class is all-encompassing. Both groups encourage women and non-binary people to join, no matter your skill level or mobility needs. Trainers will be on hand to help you modify— or intensify— moves so you get the most from the workout.

Once you’re done feeling the burn, cool down with a walk along the park’s fully paved trail.

Remember your water bottle—this workout is designed to make you sweat—but leave the yoga mat at home. There’s no equipment necessary.