Get a taste of Colombia in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A first of its kind coffee shop is now open in downtown Grand Rapids.

Pochis Colombian Café focuses on sweet treats, delicious coffee, and Colombian style food

Whether you've got a craving for patacones or empanadas, or you're looking for desserts or something to drink— Pochis has you covered.

They even have packaged coffee and treats for you to buy both in store or at local retailers.

FOX 17

Pochis Colombian Café is on Ionia Ave near Weston St, joining Hopcat, Luna, and Max's South Seas Hideaway in the restaurant corridor east of Van Andel Arena.