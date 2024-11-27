Get a jump on holiday shopping small-business style!

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Vendors, crafters, artisans, and more — plus a visit from Ol' St. Nick— will be ready for your holiday shopping needs, Friday, November 29 through Saturday November 30, at the Farmgirl Flea Market.

Operating out of Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale, their Holiday Market may have just the thing for the people on your list!

Get into the spirit as Christmas songs mingle with the sights and smells of the holiday.

Grab yourself lunch at the concessions or food trucks, and enjoy free parking while you shop.

This year they're hosting an early-buyer event from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, then General Admission runs noon until 6 p.m.

Saturday is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is fully General Admission.

Early Buyer - $15

General Admission - $5

Kids 12 and under - FREE

Get tickets and find out more about Farmgirl Flea Markets throughout the year on their website.

