Gerald R. Ford Job Corps Center launches recruitment drive for low-income teens, young adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's tough for any teenager or young adult trying to figure out the job they might like as an adult.

A new recruitment drive now underway is meant to help low-income students get right into the job market and get some needed training in some of the country’s leading industries.

The Gerald R. Ford Job Corps Center says the new recruitment drive offers immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16-24.

Job Corps gives teens and young adults hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.

The recruitment drive is part of an effort to restore Job Corps campuses to full capacity after pandemic safety measures restricted enrollment.

Job Corps has campuses in Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids and offer career skills in high-growth industry sectors like advanced manufacturing, construction, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, information technology and transportation.

For more information, call 800-733-5627 or check out the Job Corps website.

