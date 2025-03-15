Gem mining, a Tuscan getaway & more: WMTA shares March events

WEST MICHIGAN — We're marching through March, and there's so much to do to fill out the latter half of your calendar this month. Kathleen with the West Michigan Tourist Association stopped by FOX 17's studio to share some ideas:

Howard City Gem Mine and Sluice

Explore the Howard City Gem Mine this spring break, where you can sift through raw material to uncover gems. The sluice lets you wash sand like in the Gold Rush, and the gift store offers a variety of minerals.

The Morris Estate: A Night in Tuscany

On March 21 and 22, enjoy a 6-course Italian dinner with wine pairings at The Morris Estate in Niles. You can stay overnight or attend the event for dinner only, and explore the scenic 600-acre estate.

Modales Spring Artisan Market

On March 22, from noon to 6:30 p.m., Modales Wines hosts its Spring Artisan Market. Browse local artisan goods and sip organic wines while enjoying the indoor space with meadow views.

Jamesport Brewing Company 25th Anniversary Celebration

From March 15-17 in Ludington, celebrate Jamesport Brewing’s 25th anniversary with a Beer Run on March 15 from 1-3 p.m. For $20, enjoy beers and a ¼ mile run, plus live music, Irish food, and new beer releases throughout the weekend.

More West Michigan Fun

The West Michigan Tourist Association has more tons more events & activities, head to the West Michigan Tourist Association's website, WMTA.org.

