Gazillion Bubbles Show filling GLC Live at 20 Monroe with suds, spectacle for all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bubbles are coming to Grand Rapids!

And we mean a lot of bubbles.

April 22 at 1 and 4:30 p.m. GLC Live at 20 Monroe will host the Gazillion Bubble Show

Kids of all ages are invited to experience what will feel like magic as more bubbles than you can count fill the auditorium.

Performers will dazzle you and your family with the sudsy spectacle in all sizes— some filled with colors, vapor clouds, or even more bubbles.

Businesses are helping families get in the spirit by handing out free bubbles to kids!

Tickets are available for as low as $15— Avoid the fees by stopping by the box office or head to their website for more!