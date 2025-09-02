Gas prices to fall in West Michigan as summer winds down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As summer unofficially comes to a close, drivers in West Michigan can take solace in the continued decline of gas prices. Following the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, prices are expected to keep falling.

Historically, Labor Day gas prices have varied significantly over the past five years, according to GasBuddy.com:

2020: $2.22 per gallon

2021: $3.16 per gallon

2022: $3.79 per gallon

2023: $3.77 per gallon

2024: $3.29 per gallon

2025: $3.15 per gallon

As of this week, the national average is the lowest it has been since 2022, clocking in at $3.15 per gallon, more than 60 cents lower than Labor Day prices just two years ago.

In West Michigan, average gas prices this morning are as follows:



Kalamazoo County: $3.37/gallon

Kent County: $3.27/gallon

Ottawa County: $3.32/gallon

Muskegon County: $3.31/gallon

Prices are predicted to keep falling, with a two-cent drop reported since Monday. If you're looking to save at the pump, consider filling up this weekend before prices potentially rise again on Monday.

Moreover, demand for gas is expected to decrease, further contributing to the downward trend in prices. According to Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, West Michigan may soon see average prices drop below $3.00 per gallon as the transition to a cheaper blend of gasoline begins.

