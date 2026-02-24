Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brief drop in gas prices wiped out in recent rise at the pump

Elliot Grandia provides a report on gas prices in West Michigan for February 24, 2026
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Drivers across West Michigan saw gas prices fall nearly 20 cents last week, but prices have already started to climb back up above $3 at many stations.

According to GasBuddy.com, here is what drivers are paying county by county across West Michigan as of Tuesday morning:

  • Kent County: $2.81 per gallon
  • Muskegon County: $2.62 per gallon
  • Ottawa County: $2.70 per gallon
  • Kalamazoo County: $3.02 per gallon
Some stations still have lower prices before they cycle back up this week and into next week, so drivers looking to save extra money should consider filling up now, if you can find a price below $3 per gallon.

