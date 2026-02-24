Brief drop in gas prices wiped out in recent rise at the pump

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Drivers across West Michigan saw gas prices fall nearly 20 cents last week, but prices have already started to climb back up above $3 at many stations.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 2.24.26

According to GasBuddy.com, here is what drivers are paying county by county across West Michigan as of Tuesday morning:

Kent County: $2.81 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.62 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.70 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $3.02 per gallon

FOX 17 Gas Prices 2.24.26

Some stations still have lower prices before they cycle back up this week and into next week, so drivers looking to save extra money should consider filling up now, if you can find a price below $3 per gallon.