Gas prices expected to stay below $3/gallon for most of 2026, GasBuddy predicts

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Michigan drivers are getting good news to start the year, with Grand Rapids and West Michigan beginning 2026 at the lowest gas prices since 2021.

The average American household will spend $2,083 on gasoline in 2026, according to new predictions from GasBuddy, with a forecasted national average of $2.97 per gall.on.

I expect summer will probably bring prices back above the $3 mark, but not much above that.

Regional differences will be significant across the country. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy predicts gas will be cheapest this year in the South along the Gulf Coast, with average prices in the $2.30s. Meanwhile, Chicago will have some of the highest prices with an average above $3/gallon.

Spring break travelers should prepare for higher costs, as De Haan expects prices on average around the nation to climb into the $3.20s during that period.

Despite 2026 being a political year for the U.S., De Haan reminds consumers that gas prices aren't controlled by Washington politics.

"Keep in mind, oil and gas prices are not just a U.S. issue. They are a global one, so you're enjoying lower gas prices. So to are Canadians, where there is a Liberal government," De Haan said. "It's not just a U.S. focus."

FOX 17 Gas Prices: 1.13.26

Barring any major conflicts or refinery issues, prices are expected to hover around and below the $3 mark throughout 2026.

Here’s a look at what drivers are paying, county by county, across West Michigan:



Kent County: $2.74 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.70 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.57 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $2.87 per gallon

As for when to fill up, gas prices will start to peak midweek, so if drivers can wait until the weekend or early next week to fill up, that's their best bet to save some money.