Good news for drivers as gas prices have finally dropped below the $5 dollar mark in West Michigan, just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is sitting at $4.90 as of Monday. That's $0.08 down from a week ago, but remains $0.30 higher than a month ago. Prices have a long way to go to get back to last year's average, when the average for a gallon of gas was $3.10 nationally. President Biden asked Congress last week to approve a 90 day pause on the federal gas tax, but lawmakers have not yet voted on that at this time.

Many counties in West Michigan are averaging under the $5 dollar mark. According to Gas Buddy, Kent County is averaging $4.99 per gallon, that's down $0.10 from last week. Ottawa County is sitting at $4.91. Kalamazoo County is averaging $4.95 per gallon and Muskegon County is averaging $4.91.

West Michigan gas averages as of Monday West Michigan gas averages as of Monday

Michigan as a whole is averaging $5.20 for gas, down nearly $0.11 from last week, but still up $0.50 from where we were last month.

Hurricane season could also shake up prices, and could skyrocket if a tropical storm hits.